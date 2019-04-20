Alberta Elizabeth Luster James, 87 years old, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Arizona after an extended illness. Ms. James was born in Pinson, TN on January 11, 1932, to Ada Greene & John Luster. Her father remarried and had three more daughters (Renie, Brenda (Otis) Miller, & Johnnetta). Alberta graduated from Roosevelt High School in Gary, IN, in 1950. She dedicated her life to family and work. Alberta retired from USSteel after 30 years of employment. Her legacy continues through her seven children, Stephanie Womack, George R. Berry Jr., Bonita (Randy) Washington, Carmelita Donaldson, Jeffrey Berry, Charmaine Robinson, and Charlene Leggett; 15 grandchildren, Charles Meadows III, Tonya Womack, Antwan Womack, Terrell Berry, Farren Washington, Joyce (Derrick) Jamerson, Kimberly (Raphael) May, Angela (James) Parks, Brittain Perry, Tramaine Crawford, Terrence Trotter Jr., Lance Seward, and Bryan Leggett; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alberta was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren (Mario Saffell & Brandon Berry). She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crossword puzzles, reading, traveling, research, talk shows, politics, her dog Sparky, shopping, typing and her enormous collection of recipes. She was an amazing woman who was intelligent, classy, quick-witted, business-minded, loving and had a heart full of gold. May the strength of who Alberta was live in the heart of all who knew and loved her. There will be a private celebration of life ceremony for family only in May. Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary