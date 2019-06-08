March 11, 1926 - June 6, 2019 age 93. Passed away surrounded by family on June 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Lena Rogers, husband of 42 years Robert Mitchell, brothers Joe Nathan and Clinnon, sisters Mary Julia and Edna. She leaves behind sister Ruby, children Linda (Gary), Nancy, Robert, William (Andrea), grandchildren Shannan, Laura, Jennifer, Luke (Dawn), Rachel, Christopher, great-granddaughter Sophia, and many nieces and nephews. Alberta was a truly loving and supportive presence in her family and community. She attended New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church in Gary for over 50 years, where she was a member of the choir. She was also skilled in sewing, cooking, and gardening. Beautiful inside and out, and greatly loved by her family, she will be missed tremendously. A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 12pm-8pm at Guy & Allen Funeral Home, 2959 W. 11th Ave, Gary, IN 46404. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11a.m. at New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 3140 W. 21st Ave., Gary, IN 46404. Published in the Post Tribune on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary