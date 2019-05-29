Alberta (Bert) O'Neal 55 of Gary,IN went on to glory on May 25, 2019. She was born August 8, 1963 in Greenville, MS to Frank and Louise Sanders. She later moved to Gary, IN and graduated from West Side High School in 1981. Alberta earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Indiana Wesleyan fulfilling her dream of achieving higher education. She was a devoted member of the New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church where she participated in events sponsored by the Beautifying Club. She also hosted a charity event that donated much needed items to the Sojourner Truth Shelter. She worked for the Department of Child Services for 17 years, but left to pursue a career at U.S. Steel. Alberta was known and loved by all as a helper and giver. She was proceeded in death by her brother Herbert, aunt DeLores, uncle Tommy, mother-in-law Vice Lee, and sister-in-law Ruthell. Alberta is survived by her husband and soulmate of 32 years Larry O'Neal and their four children Tamika, Nicole, Marie, and Larry Jr., Grandchildren Moriah, Timothy, Tyler, ShyAnn, and Makhi., Siblings Frank Jr, Joyce, Valerie Sanders and Cherrise (Michael) Royal, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws and friends. Visitation Friday,May 31, 2019 from 9-11 am with homegoing services to follow at 11:00 am. All services are at New Mount Moriah MB Church, 1917 Carolina Street. Published in the Post Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2019