Alden Smith
1940 - 2020
Alden James Smith died peacefully at his home in Valparaiso, Indiana surrounded by his family on November 5, 2020, after a valiant battle against cancer. Alden, known to his family and friends as Jim, was born to Eleanor Anderson Smith and Harold Stanley Smith in Chicago on April 18, 1940. Jim leaves behind his beloved wife Martha (nee Spivak), his daughter Deborah Smith Havighorst (Peter), son Mark James Smith (Rachel), and his youngest daughter Karen Irene Smith (Michael Dickover). He was proud to leave his legacy behind in his dear grandchildren Andrew (Brooke) Smith, Katherine Havighorst, Michael Havighorst, Alex Smith, Eleanor Dickover, and his equally loved bonus grandchildren Ethan, Aidan, Evan and Logan Scott. He felt lucky to have the opportunity to also love and enjoy greatgrandchildren Avah, River and Oliver Smith. He also leaves behind his loved, valued and trusted brothers and business partners Robert (Susan) Smith of Waupaca, WI and Richard (Suzanne) Smith of Chicago, as well as brothers-and-sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews that knew and loved their Uncle Jim. Jim graduated with a degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1970 after serving as a staff sergeant (SSG) and member of the 12th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He ran Alden Manufacturing Company in Chicago with his brothers until their retirement in 2005. A wake will be held on Monday, November 16 at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home in Homewood, IL from 2 – 6 p.m. and will be followed by a service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alden J. Smith Welding Scholarship Fund at Prairie State College. Donation information can be found at https://give.classy.org/ajsmithwelding or checks can be made payable to Prairie State College Foundation and mailed to 202 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights, IL 60411.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Wake
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
NOV
16
Service
06:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
