Alecia Rene Taylor age 57 of Gary, IN passed away Monday May 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Sarah Taylor, daughter Kyra E. Taylor, grandson Jeffery Taylor and her stepmother Myra Beckham. She leaves to cherish her memories father John Beckham , devoted children Angel Taylor, Tiara Taylor, Veronica Taylor-Bey, Porshe Bey, and Jeffery L. Taylor. grandchildren Felicia Taylor, Likiara Taylor, Devion Birken, Angelo Bailey, Angela Taylor-Bey, Christian Bailey Keys, Kyran Taylor Bey, Giavanna Valletta Bey, Gartheo Jackson, Breon McIntosh and Briara McIntosh. Host of nieces,nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday June 11, 2019 9:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 9, 2019