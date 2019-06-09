Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Resources
More Obituaries for Alecia Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alecia Rene Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alecia Rene Taylor Obituary
Alecia Rene Taylor age 57 of Gary, IN passed away Monday May 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Sarah Taylor, daughter Kyra E. Taylor, grandson Jeffery Taylor and her stepmother Myra Beckham. She leaves to cherish her memories father John Beckham , devoted children Angel Taylor, Tiara Taylor, Veronica Taylor-Bey, Porshe Bey, and Jeffery L. Taylor. grandchildren Felicia Taylor, Likiara Taylor, Devion Birken, Angelo Bailey, Angela Taylor-Bey, Christian Bailey Keys, Kyran Taylor Bey, Giavanna Valletta Bey, Gartheo Jackson, Breon McIntosh and Briara McIntosh. Host of nieces,nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday June 11, 2019 9:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now