Aleesha E. Walker was born on July 8, 1990 to Angelita D. Wilson and Mark T. Walker in Gary, Indiana.Aleesha graduated from Merrillville High School in 2008 and furthered her education at Purdue Calumet to majored in Architecture. She worked at Help at home as a caregiver.Aleesha Eileen Walker 29, of Merrillville, Indiana, departed this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Aleesha was preceded in death by her daughter A'riyanna LaVae Clark, her father, Mark Terrell Walker, grandfathers; Samuel J. Klyce and James Walker, great grandmother, Mary Cistrunk; and great grandfather, Theodore Cistrunk and her uncle Antione Hardiman.She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Angelita (Martin) Wilson of Merrillville, Indiana; husband, Andre C. Walker of Dolton, Illinois; her beautiful daughters; Amya Emani Walker and Asia La'Vae Clark both of Merrillville, Indiana; A special friend and father of her child Le'Vone Lewis Clark of Indianapolis, Indiana; sister, Ashley E.N. Walker of Portage, Indiana; two beautiful nieces, Aubrey E.N. Lewis and Autumn Leigh Elise Walker both of Portage, Indiana; grandmothers, Francine Klyce of Merrillville, Indiana; Katie Walker of Gary, Indiana; aunt, Dominick Klyce of Merrillville, Indiana; uncle, Derrick (Tevis) Klyce of South Bend, Indiana; special cousins, Domonick D. Tucker and Diamond Klyce both of Merrillville, Indiana, Diadra Klyce, Taiya Klyce and James Klyce all of South Bend, Indiana; and her baby her dog Lee Lee; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Public Viewing & Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 12:00p to 8:00p. at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home-4209 Grant Street-Gary, In 46408. Funeral Services & Burial/Interment will be held Privately.