Alexander James Warren, 35 years, of Schererville, Indiana, passed away on July 23, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1985 in Hammond, Indiana. He previously worked at Tuckaway Golf Course as a Proshop attendant. Alex graduated from Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana and attended college at Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS. He had a passion for sports and co-developed a Podcast show to share his knowledge and express his views on all sports. He is survived by his parents, Commodore and Kimberly Warren of Schererville, IN; his brother, Marcel Warren; nephews, Jayden and Maycen Warren, all of Indianapolis, IN; and his special cousins who are like siblings: Michael Richardson of Suwanee, GA, Lendell (Stephanie) Hood of Portage, IN, Lee Hood of Waterloo, IA, Daniel (Margie) Evans of Mount Holly, NC, Larvell (April) Hood of Burbank, CA, Trelles Evans of Indianapolis, IN, and Kevin (Cynthia Bruneau) Spiller of New Lenox, IL. Also left to remember him lovingly; Uncles: James (Regina) Spiller of Orland Park, IL, Tanya (Eugenio) Alvarez of Merrillville, IN, Steven (Nicole) Warren of Riverview, FL. Aunts: Herdestine Richardson of Akron, OH, Michele (Randy) Bond of Indianapolis, IN, Melinda Griggs of Waterloo, IA, Cassandra Blissett of Merrillville, IN, Floretta (Henry) Taylor of Gary, IN, and Ericka Hudson of Crown Point, IN; and many more cousins and extended family. Alex was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. He was a vibrant, loving member of this family and will be dearly missed. May God grant him peace. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Chapel.