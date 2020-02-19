|
|
Alexander Wilderness Jr., age 60, passed away February 13, 2020. Alexander was born on August 28, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri to Alexander Wilderness Sr. and Christine Wilderness. Graduated in 1977 from Lew Wallace High School. He is preceded in death by mother Christine Wilderness; son Allen Wilderness; brother Daniel Wilderness; and nephew Sean Riddle Jr. Alexander was employed by US Steel and established the family business. Alexander was a member of Emmanuel COGIC. He leaves to cherish memories to his father Pastor Alexander Wilderness Sr.; sister Carolyn Jones; brother Larry Williams; children: Alexander Wilderness III, Alton Wilderness, Trumell Roberts, Scott Cook, Jamareia Jones, Alexis Wilderness, ShaVonnye Dove, Quiana Wilderness, Erica Cook, Taquela Taylor, Kyra Hearst; godson, Anthony Lott; grandchildren; and host of loved ones. Homegoing Services Saturday, February 22, 2020 Wake 9:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Freeman Temple COGIC 415 E. 45th Avenue Gary, IN. Burial Evergreen Cemetery Hobart, IN. Professional Services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020