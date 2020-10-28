1/1
Alfred Eugene Stubbs
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Eugene Stubbs, Sr., transitioned into God's hands on October 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family & friends.

Alfred was a proud U.S. Marine Veteran and is survived by his son Alfred II (Camille) and his daughter Lisa Stubbs; Grandchildren: Melanee, Alfred III, Alyion, Braedan, Robert, Cora'Taya, Alyssa, and Sydnee. Step children: Brandon (Marlene) Stubbs and Tammy Nowlin; twin brother Eldred Edward Stubbs Sr. & nephew Eldred Edward Stubbs II; great-grandchildren: Caedan and Noah and a host of family & friends.

Alfred (Paw-Paw / Pops / Daddy) was always one of the most charming people that lit up a room with his compliments, smiles & dimples. He loved talking about his TV shows, Sports, CNN News, and listening to old school R&B music like the Spinner's and O'Jays.

Viewing: Smith & Bizzell 4209 Grant Gary, IN 46408 Thursday 10/29/20 from 9a.m. - 11a.m. Funeral Services to follow at 11a.m. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 27, 2020
Condolences to your family. RIP dear friend , your friendly words will be missed.
Ermazell & Henry Jones
Friend
October 27, 2020
Lisa and Family,

I extend my heartfelt condolences in the transition of your Beloved Father, Alfred. May the fond memories help sustain you in the months to come.

Your Sister in Christ,
Daisy Curtis
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. God Bless you all.
Kay Behn
Friend
October 27, 2020
My condolences to the family of my classmate and old friend. Alfred was always the nicest guy to be around. I know his family and friends miss him dearly and will continue to do so for many years to come.
Kenneth Goodwin
Friend
October 27, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to the Alfred Stubbs family. Love you
Brian and Rosetta Dowdell (Uncle B)
BRIAN DOWDELL
Family
October 27, 2020
Sorry to hear about the lost of your loved one. I will be praying for the family. Words cannot express the deep sorrow the family is going through.
Gwendolyn Hemphill
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
Alfred--Always the gentleman and always with a ready smile. RIP friend!
Ethel Crocker Smith
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved