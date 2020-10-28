Alfred Eugene Stubbs, Sr., transitioned into God's hands on October 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family & friends.



Alfred was a proud U.S. Marine Veteran and is survived by his son Alfred II (Camille) and his daughter Lisa Stubbs; Grandchildren: Melanee, Alfred III, Alyion, Braedan, Robert, Cora'Taya, Alyssa, and Sydnee. Step children: Brandon (Marlene) Stubbs and Tammy Nowlin; twin brother Eldred Edward Stubbs Sr. & nephew Eldred Edward Stubbs II; great-grandchildren: Caedan and Noah and a host of family & friends.



Alfred (Paw-Paw / Pops / Daddy) was always one of the most charming people that lit up a room with his compliments, smiles & dimples. He loved talking about his TV shows, Sports, CNN News, and listening to old school R&B music like the Spinner's and O'Jays.



Viewing: Smith & Bizzell 4209 Grant Gary, IN 46408 Thursday 10/29/20 from 9a.m. - 11a.m. Funeral Services to follow at 11a.m. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN.





