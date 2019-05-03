Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Tennione
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred L. Tennione

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfred L. Tennione Obituary
Alfred Lee Tennione born September 28, 1950 to Myrtle Lee Tennione in Macel, Mississippi. He was the third born of six children. He is preceded in death by his mother Myrtle Tennione, his grandmother Annie Body-Rodgers, brothers Odell Tennione, Neponia Tennione, and Michael Greenwood. He leaves behind precious memories with his beloved wife and best friend Valerie Tennione; five children Leah (Patrick) Hogan, Rahel Tennione, Reuben Tennione, Shelomi (Peter) Hoff and Adam (Gale) Tennione; ten beloved grandchildren Leanne Tennione, Tyler Tennione, Ethan Hoff, Joshua Hogan, Adam Tennione Jr., Abigail Hogan, Autumn Tennione, Aubrey Tennione, Sophie Hoff, and Alyssa Tennione; his loving brother Artie (Tonya) Brown, sister Geraldine (Robert) Hilliard; sister-in-love Rosemary Richardson, beloved aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends all to mourn his passing.We will celebrate the life of Alfred L. Tennione on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Main Chapel at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 W. Ridge Road Gary, In. 46408 – 219 980-5555. Repast to follow. Alfred will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends.www.ridgelawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now