|
|
Alfred Lee Tennione born September 28, 1950 to Myrtle Lee Tennione in Macel, Mississippi. He was the third born of six children. He is preceded in death by his mother Myrtle Tennione, his grandmother Annie Body-Rodgers, brothers Odell Tennione, Neponia Tennione, and Michael Greenwood. He leaves behind precious memories with his beloved wife and best friend Valerie Tennione; five children Leah (Patrick) Hogan, Rahel Tennione, Reuben Tennione, Shelomi (Peter) Hoff and Adam (Gale) Tennione; ten beloved grandchildren Leanne Tennione, Tyler Tennione, Ethan Hoff, Joshua Hogan, Adam Tennione Jr., Abigail Hogan, Autumn Tennione, Aubrey Tennione, Sophie Hoff, and Alyssa Tennione; his loving brother Artie (Tonya) Brown, sister Geraldine (Robert) Hilliard; sister-in-love Rosemary Richardson, beloved aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends all to mourn his passing.We will celebrate the life of Alfred L. Tennione on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Main Chapel at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 W. Ridge Road Gary, In. 46408 – 219 980-5555. Repast to follow. Alfred will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends.www.ridgelawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on May 3, 2019