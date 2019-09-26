Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Chapel
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Chapel
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN
age 73, was born January 12, 1946 in Rita, WV to the late Lawrence and Roena Gest. She passed away September 18, 2019 at Spring Mill Health Campus. Alice was a graduated of Roosevelt High School Class of "1966" and was a former employee of Simmons Loving Care Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her parents and Sister Elizabeth J. Gest. She leaves to cherish her memories loving son DeVann S. Johnson; two brothers Tommy (Anna) Gest of Windcrest, TX and James (Glenora) Gest of Griffith, IN; three sisters Theresa Gest Smith of Merrillville, IN, Terry Gest and Rozena Gest both of Gary, IN and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, great great nieces & nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday September 28, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019
