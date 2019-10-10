Alice A. Felinski (nee Czekaj), age 94, of Portage, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1925 in New Chicago, Indiana to the late Marion and Nellie Czekaj. On May 31, 1947, she married Stanley Felinski. She worked as a Loop Tacker for Weiners Sewing Factory for 18 years. Alice was a dedicated member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. She is survived by her children, Fran (Larry) Andrews, Thomas (Peggy) Felinski and Debra Felinski; grandchildren, Sarah Emenhiser, Shelly (Tom) Brockway, Guy (Maura) Andrews, Jennifer Kurtz; great grandchildren, Madison Andrews, Joshua Brockway, Paige Andrews, Jessica Brockway, Mason Andrews, Jenna Brockway, Nicholas Kurtz, Ryan Kurtz and Drew Emenhiser; brother, Frank (Shirley) Czekaj; sister, Jean McDaniel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Felinski in 1996; brothers, Mike and Stanley Czekaj; and sister, Mary Marshall. Visitation for Alice will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 3530 Illinois Street, Hobart, IN starting with 9:30 prayers at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019