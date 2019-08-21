Alice Johnson passed away at the age of 97 on August 12, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 2, 1922 in Torrence, MS and moved to Gary IN 1954. She accepted Christ at an early age and is currently a member of New Home Baptist Church Phoenix, AZ. She retired after 20 years of service at Joyce Sportswear, Gary IN and was a senior companion for 8 years with Catholic Charities. She was preceded in death by husband of 73 years Harvey C. Johnson Sr., two sons Robert and Dwight Johnson. She is survived by 8 children, Dorothy Perry, Mary Brown, Chrisandra, Harvey Jr., Sheila, Armelia (Michael), Terry, Vada (Susan) and L'Tanya Miller; 78 Grand and great-great grandchildren, brother in-law and 2 sisters-in-law Joe Johnson, Jennie (Nathaniel) Johnson , Gloria (Jake) Williams and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation August 23, 2019 from 9:00a.m.-10:00a.m. with family hour from 10:00a.m.-11:00a.m. Funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church 3140 W 21st Ave Gary, IN. Pastor Edward Turner officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019