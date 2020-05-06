Alice Joyce McDonald
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
100 years of age, of Gary, IN, passed away on May 2, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1919, in Anniston, Alabama, to William and Mary Day. She moved to Gary, IN at a young age. She was a member of St Luke A.M.E. Zion Church where she sang in the choir. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Arthur and Jesse Day; sisters: Julia Day, Joycelyn Robinson, and Theresa Greenwood; daughter, Meredith King; and son, Larry Thompson, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memories; son, Damon (Linda) Thompson Sr.; daughter, Michele Foston; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation: Monday, May 11, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M with funeral service to follow at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
9:00 - 2:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
11
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved