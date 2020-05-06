100 years of age, of Gary, IN, passed away on May 2, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1919, in Anniston, Alabama, to William and Mary Day. She moved to Gary, IN at a young age. She was a member of St Luke A.M.E. Zion Church where she sang in the choir. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Arthur and Jesse Day; sisters: Julia Day, Joycelyn Robinson, and Theresa Greenwood; daughter, Meredith King; and son, Larry Thompson, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memories; son, Damon (Linda) Thompson Sr.; daughter, Michele Foston; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation: Monday, May 11, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M with funeral service to follow at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store