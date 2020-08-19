Alice L. (Forbes) Johnson passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN. She was born in Bolivar, TN but she was raised in Gary, IN by her adopted parents Iville and Jimmie Johnson. She was a Gary Roosevelt graduate and went on to study at Ivy Tech Community College. She is preceded in death by her birth parents Willie and Ceola Forbes, and her adopted parents, two brothers George Woods, Willie Forbes. Alice is survived by two daughters Alisa L. Abbott and Anita Johnson of Gary, IN; 2 grandchildren KaeVon Porter and Azerriya Abbott both of Gary, IN; four sisters Joyce (Forrest) Sain of Jackson, TN, Dasie Forbes of Detroit, MI and Mary and Betty Forbes both of Bolivar, TN; one aunt Cristine Irby of South bend, IN and a host of other relatives and many friends. She was the sweetest person always willing to help. Alice never judged or spoke badly about anyone. She will be missed but never forgotten. A memorial service will be in her honor on Friday August 21, 2020 from 2-4:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN.