Alice L. (Forbes) Johnson
Alice L. (Forbes) Johnson passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN. She was born in Bolivar, TN but she was raised in Gary, IN by her adopted parents Iville and Jimmie Johnson. She was a Gary Roosevelt graduate and went on to study at Ivy Tech Community College. She is preceded in death by her birth parents Willie and Ceola Forbes, and her adopted parents, two brothers George Woods, Willie Forbes. Alice is survived by two daughters Alisa L. Abbott and Anita Johnson of Gary, IN; 2 grandchildren KaeVon Porter and Azerriya Abbott both of Gary, IN; four sisters Joyce (Forrest) Sain of Jackson, TN, Dasie Forbes of Detroit, MI and Mary and Betty Forbes both of Bolivar, TN; one aunt Cristine Irby of South bend, IN and a host of other relatives and many friends. She was the sweetest person always willing to help. Alice never judged or spoke badly about anyone. She will be missed but never forgotten. A memorial service will be in her honor on Friday August 21, 2020 from 2-4:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
August 18, 2020
Hi i am Thelma Robinson i was raised on the eastside of Gary that is where i might alice. Alice was like a sister to me we raise our girls together she was a beautiful person she never had anything bad to say about anybody. Lisa and Nita i am so proud of you two you both took care of your mom. She was my daughter tara godmother Alice would help me with tara all the time. We will miss you alice we love you and we will keep a eye on your young women that you raise. May God bless you and your family i. Jesus name amen.
Thelma Robinson
Friend
