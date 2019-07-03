|
Alice L. Nedoff, age 95, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor in Portage, Indiana. She was born March 10, 1924 in Earl Grey, Saskatchewan, Canada. She was the head of the medical records departments of St Mary Medical Center and Mercy Hospital before retirement. She was a former member of the Garyton Evangelical Covenant Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Peter, her parents, her daughter and her brother.
Alice is survived by two sons, James (Joyce) Nedoff of Kanapolis, NC and Dennis (Cindy) McFarlane of Port Charlotte, FL; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Alice requested to be cremated and her ashes buried in McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN.
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel assisted with arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 3, 2019