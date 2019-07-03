Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
For more information about
Alice Nedoff
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Nedoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice L. Nedoff


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice L. Nedoff Obituary
Alice L. Nedoff, age 95, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor in Portage, Indiana. She was born March 10, 1924 in Earl Grey, Saskatchewan, Canada. She was the head of the medical records departments of St Mary Medical Center and Mercy Hospital before retirement. She was a former member of the Garyton Evangelical Covenant Church.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Peter, her parents, her daughter and her brother.

Alice is survived by two sons, James (Joyce) Nedoff of Kanapolis, NC and Dennis (Cindy) McFarlane of Port Charlotte, FL; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Alice requested to be cremated and her ashes buried in McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN.

Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel assisted with arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now