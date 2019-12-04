|
Alice Lee (Reese) Fannin, age 83, of Gary, IN passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Northlake Hospital. Alice was born February 19,1936 in Memphis TN to the late Lonous and Katie Becton. Alice is survived by her daughter Lisa Reese; sons, Willie Lee Reese Jr., Ronald, Kenneth of Gary, Indiana and Andre (Tanisha) Reese of Atlanta, Georgia. Wake Friday, December 6, 2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019