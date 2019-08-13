Alice M. King (nee McManus), age 94, of Portage, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at home. She was born on October 30, 1924 in Hickory, Kentucky to the late R.B. and Henrietta McManus. Alice retired in 1987 from J.C. Penney Co. where she worked in the shoe department. She was a member of the County Line Baptist Church in Lake Station and she taught Sunday school there for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Joy Alice (Dennis) Riggers; grandson, Martin S. Costello; great granddaughter, Alyson Costello; nieces, Shirley Berry and Alice (Tom) Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Chester King in 2018; two brothers, Elbert and H.B. McManus. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Alice's name may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave. Valparaiso, IN 46383. A funeral service for Alice will take place Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019