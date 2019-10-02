|
Alice Marie "Poochie" Magee of Gary, IN transitioned to be with the Lord on September 27, 2019 at the age of 68. She was born in Gary, Indiana to the proud parents of Leona and James Magee who both preceded her in death. Upon graduation from Emerson High School in 1969, she moved to Chicago, IL to pursue her career in financial management. Alice was employed with Gary National Bank, worked as a loader at Inland Steel/Plant #2, later hired as a teller for the Inland Steel Credit Union and retired as a Bankruptcy Clerk for Advance Federal Credit Union. She is survived by her daughter Nicole (Omar) Haynes, son Jeramine (Heavenly) Duff, 2 granddaughters Alysha Haynes and Angel Walker, 2 sisters Victoria (Louis) Jackson and Linda Magee,3 sisters brothers James (Geraldine) Magee, Melvin Magee and Jerry (Renita) Magee. Visitation Saturday October 5, 2019 from 9-2:00 p.m. Funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019