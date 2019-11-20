|
|
Alice Marie McKee age 79, transitioned peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday November 14, 2019. She accepted Christ at an early age. Alice was a dedicated housewife and homemaker to her husband, children, grandchildren, and many foster children. Alice is preceded in death by her parents Grant Johnson, Sr., and Birdie Mae Warlick, her husband of 52 years Robert Lee McKee, Sr., daughter Birdie Mae McKee, son Eddie McKee and brother Grant Johnson, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Threta (Randolph) Wilson and Martita Short; 1 son Robert (Lisa) McKee, Jr., and special son Bruce Pearson; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins and family members. Alice will also be missed by her friends Mother Lavera Smith and Mother Carrol. Visitation Thursday November 21, 2019 from 12-8:00 p.m. Family hours 6-8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral services Friday November 22, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church 2457 Massachusetts Street at 11:00 a.m. Rev. R. E. Robinson officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019