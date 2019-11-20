Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
2457 Massachusetts Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice McKee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Marie McKee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Marie McKee Obituary
Alice Marie McKee age 79, transitioned peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday November 14, 2019. She accepted Christ at an early age. Alice was a dedicated housewife and homemaker to her husband, children, grandchildren, and many foster children. Alice is preceded in death by her parents Grant Johnson, Sr., and Birdie Mae Warlick, her husband of 52 years Robert Lee McKee, Sr., daughter Birdie Mae McKee, son Eddie McKee and brother Grant Johnson, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Threta (Randolph) Wilson and Martita Short; 1 son Robert (Lisa) McKee, Jr., and special son Bruce Pearson; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins and family members. Alice will also be missed by her friends Mother Lavera Smith and Mother Carrol. Visitation Thursday November 21, 2019 from 12-8:00 p.m. Family hours 6-8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral services Friday November 22, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church 2457 Massachusetts Street at 11:00 a.m. Rev. R. E. Robinson officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -