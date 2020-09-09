born April 21, 1934 in West Point, MS; went home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020. She retired from US Steel Mill in Gary, Indiana. She attended Washington High in East Chicago, IN. She was a Charter Member of Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, Gary IN, where she labored for many areas. She loved to sing, in fact, she was a member of a gospel group. She later moved to Alabama with two of her daughters and affiliated with Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center of Daleville, AL. Mrs. Gipson was preceded in death by previous husband, L.V. Woodard and son, Cardell Woodard. She later married Henry Clarence Gipson, who also preceded her in death. Alice was a strong woman, outstanding mother, and hard worker, but most of all, she loved the Lord. She leaves to cherish her memories, six children and a host of other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed. Memorial service: September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM, held at Sweet Home MBC 3634 W 11th Ave, Gary, IN. Flowers may be sent to Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, 2959 W 11th Ave, Gary, IN by or before September 10, 2020.