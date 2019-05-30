|
Aline Frieson went to heaven Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born to the late Chester and Alice Thomas on September 17, 1930 in Poplar Grove, Arkansas. Baptized in 1948, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Aline graduated from Lakeview High School. She married the late Erlis Frieson and to this union they had 5 children. She was a faithful member of New Friendship MB Church and served in the Mission Ministry until she became ill. Aline was preceded in death by children Michael Frieson and Debra Kizer, Sisters Vera Gennett, Mae Ella and Alice. She is survived by M. Linda (Willie) Collins, Pastor Carl Frieson, and Peggy Frieson. Granddaughter LaTrice Williams, great-grandchildren A'Dajah, Ashanti, and Arius Williams. Son-in-law Alton Kizer, sister Catherine, sisters-in-law Mattie and Gerri. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019 9:00 a.m. -11: 00 a.m. with family hour from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with Homegoing services at 11:00. all services at New Friendship MB Church, 1545 Waite St.. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery
Published in the Post Tribune on May 30, 2019