70, of Gary, IN passed away December 3, 2019. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Gary, IN and a graduate of Froebel High School Class of 1967, Tennessee State University Class of 1971, and he did post-graduate work at Valparaiso University. He was employed as a foreman at the United States Steel Mill for 34 years. He is survived by his wife: Gwendolyn Keeton; children: Allan Keeton, Jr. of Houston, TX, Gwendolyn (Dwayne) Battiste of Nashville, TN, Margaret (Harold) Ruff of Covington, GA, Lisa Bell-Adams of Memphis, TN, & Tasha (Horace) Cathey of Jacksonville, FL.; sisters: Yvonne Perkins of Pasadena, CA, Arnita Borders of Gary, IN, Carolyn Keeton of Las Vegas, NV, and Jill Sudberry of Park Forest, IL; as well as a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00a.m. with family hour from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.with funeral service to follow. All services will be held at First Baptist Church, 626 W 21st Ave. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019