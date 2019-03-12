|
Allen Cunningham, age 69, of Valporaiso, IN passed away March 5, 2019. Preceded in death by father Bobby Cunningham, mother Rosezillah Cunningham, sister Constance McLinn, brothers David Cunningham, and Marshall Cunningham. Survived by daughter Prudence Reed, grand-daughter Amy Reed, brother Jeffrey Cunningham (Diane), sister Marsha Searer (John), several nieces & nephews, great nieces & great nephews. Alan was a Vietnam veteran where he served in the US Army. He worked at the New Chicago Water Co. yet was retired from the army. All services Thursday March 14, 2019. Wake 9:00a.m. Funeral 10:00a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019