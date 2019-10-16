Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
1741 Fillmore St.
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
1741 Fillmore St.
Allen Faye Hester Obituary
of Gary, Indiana transitioned at the age of 71 on October 11, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Isaac Culver Jr. until relocating to Indianapolis. She became a member of Mt. Olive MB Church under the leadership of Rev. Carl Ligons, where she served on the Mother's Board. Faye was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1966. Preceded in death by parents, James & Willie B. Hester; 4 sisters: Ruby S. Hester, Sadie Bennett, Gloria Thomas and Harriett Hester. She leaves to cherish her memories, 3 sons: Anthony (Janelle) Felton, Craig Hillard and Frank Martin Jr.; 2 adopted daughters: Latonda Moore-McMillian and Antonia Vortice; 2 granddaughters: Ayanna Felton and Makeena Faye Martin; grandson, Jordan Chandler; 5 sisters: Diann Yarbough, Jacqueline Hester, Kathy Hester, Theresa Adamson, and Brenda Maggett; 6 brothers Frank (Linda) Hester, Mozell (Emma) Harris, Richard Hester, James (Janet) Hester, Percy Maggett, and David Maggett; aunt, Ethel Beachum; special friends: LaTroy Hawkins and family, Andrea Ferguson and family, Clarice Stinson, Danielle Cobb, Deon Sanders, Betty (Dialysis Tech); her church families: Jerusalem Baptist Church and Mt Olive MB Church and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9 to 11:00am with funeral service to follow, all at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1741 Fillmore St. Pastor Isaac Culver Jr., Officiating. Professional services rendered by Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
