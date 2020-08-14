Allene Josephine DeLavallade made her transition to heaven on July 31, 2020 after a short illness. She was born to Herman and Emma DeLavallade on December 13, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois. Allene's parents moved to Gary, Indiana with her four sisters in 1956 where she graduated from Froebel High School in 1962. She worked briefly for Dozier Allen Township before moving her family to West Covina, California to begin a new life. Allene loved living and working in California where she retired from a successful career at Rose Hills Mortuary. Allene leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Pamela Wilson (Michael), son Will Hobson, granddaughters, grandsons, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Tracey Hobson, her parents, three sisters and four nieces. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will take place at Rose Hills Mortuary, West Covina, California, on August 20, 2020.





