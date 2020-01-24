Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Pinnacle of Faith
900 Arizona St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Pinnacle of Faith
900 Arizona St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Allie Mae Nicholson Obituary
Allie Mae Nicholson of Gary, IN, formerly of Amory, Mississippi passed away at the age of 96 on January 14, 2020. Allie was preceded in death by her parents James and Lucille Bailey, also seven children, five brothers, and two sisters. She leaves to cherish five children, one sister, and one brother. Also, many grandchildren, cousins, close family, and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visitation at 10am, and Service starts at 11am at Pinnacle of Faith 900 Arizona St. Gary, IN. Funeral rendered by Lake Shore Funeral Home Services.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020
