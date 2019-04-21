|
age 95, passed away Thursday April 18, 2019. Formerly of Fort Smith, Arkansas and a Gary resident for over 60 years. Alma retired from Carrie Gosch Elementary School in East Chicago, Indiana, A member of Tuskegee Alumni Club, Gary, Indiana chapter; choir director, organist and pianist at St. Phillip Lutheran Church, Gary, IN. She is survived by Horace Knowles; loving daughters Bobbi (Alan), Lorelei, Felicia and Rhonda; cherished granddaughter LaTrice and grandson James (Dawn); 2 great grandchildren; nieces Renee, Kathy and Wynetca; nephews Hilton (Carole) and Terry (Mona) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday April 26, 2019 from 12noon -8:00p.m. with family hours 6-8:00p.m. Funeral services Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church 2235 W. 10th Avenue. Pastor Delwyn Campbell officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019