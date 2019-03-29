|
was born May 5, 1927 in Russell, Mississippi and departed this life peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was a member of SS. Monica & Luke Catholic Church with his wife Estelle and daughter Adrienne. He proudly served his country in the World War II military by joining the Navy. During his career, Alonzo worked for Ford Motor Company. Born to the late Alonzo and Willie Fredna Patton, he leaves to cherish his memory, two brothers, Walter and Benny Raye Patton, his son Dennis (Paulette), Brenda Aaron, Adrienne Barksdale and Kimberly Nied-Moore (Roger); 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and loved ones. May he rest in peace. Visitation Monday, April 1, 2019 from 9:00-11:00am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am at SS. Monica & Luke Catholic Church, 645 Rhode Island St., Gary, Indiana. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019