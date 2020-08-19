1/1
Alphonso Washington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alphonso's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alphonso Washington age 75 of Gary, In passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Northlake Methodist Hospital. He attended Roosevelt High School. He retired from U.S. Steel Mill with 38 years of service. He was a passionate gardner with a green thumb. He was preceded in death by his parents Zeebee and Magdaline Washington, daughter Michelle Washington, sisters Earlene Clayton, Irene Sheehy, Catherine Curry and Rebecca Jones, brothers O'Neal Washington, Kenardo Washington, Ronald Washington and Alvin Washington. He leaves to cherish his memories sons Alphonso Jr, Antonio and Michael Washington, daughters Jacqueline Washington, Gayle Miles and Monique Moore. Former Wife and friend Helen Washington, sisters Inece Mitchell, Rita Givens, Naomi Johnson, Rosie Russell and Valarie Robey. 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Wake Thursday August 20,2020 1:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Funeral Friday August 21, 2020 Private. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Wake
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved