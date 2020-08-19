Alphonso Washington age 75 of Gary,In passed away Sunday August 9,2020 in Northlake Methodist Hospital . He attended Roosevelt High School . He retired from U.S. Steel Mill with 38 years of service. He was a passionate gardner with a green thumb. He was preceded in death by his parents Zeebee and Magdaline Washington, daughter Michelle Washington, sisters Earlene Clayton,Irene Sheehy, Catherine Curry and Rebecca Jones, brothers O'Neal Washington, Kenardo Washington , Ronald Washington and Alvin Washington. He leaves to cherish his memories sons Alphonso Jr, Antonio and Michael Washington, daughters Jacqueline Washington, Gayle Miles and Monique Moore. Former Wife and friend Helen Washington , sisters Inece Mitchell, Rita Givens, Naomi Johnson, Rosie Russell and Valarie Robey. 20 grandchildren ,28 great grandchildren a host of nieces , nephews other relatives and friends. Wake Thursday August 20,2020 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Funeral Friday August 21,2020 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In . Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store