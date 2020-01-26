Home

Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN 46385
(219) 462-3125
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN 46385
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1885 W. Harrison Blvd.
Valparaiso, IN
View Map
Alta Jane (Remy) Slagle passed away on January 23, 2020. She was born February 2, 1939 in New York City, New York to Charles Lewis Remy and MaryJane DeCourcy. She graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School in Demarest New Jersey. Following graduation, she married Virgil Harry Slagle on July 18, 1959 in Northvale New Jersey. They settled in Valparaiso Indiana. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this past July. She graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in nursing after her children were off to school. Finishing her career as the Director of Operating room at Methodist Hospital, Southlake. After retirement she volunteered and work in the Office of the St. Paul Parish, Valparaiso. She was active in the church's stewardship ministry and the Nursing Ministry. She was active in and volunteered for many causes. She would say that her occupation was wife, mother, nurse, church worker, and volunteer. She spent her life in service to others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, sister and daughter.

Surviving in addition to her husband Virgil Slagle, daughter Betty Slagle-Shephard, sons Ray (Melinda) Slagle and Joseph (Karen) Slagle. 6 Grandchildren, Abby Daugherty, Allie Slagle, Matthew (Danielle) Slagle, Kelsey (Ryan) Ellis, Michael Slagle and Nicholas Slagle. Three great-grandchildren Corgan, Harper, and Caden.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Dykes Funeral Home, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN, Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Interment St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Major Seminary, 2701 Chicago Blvd., Detroit MI 48206.

Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc. 219-462-3125.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020
