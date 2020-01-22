Home

Althea Fowler 85 passed away on Tuesday, January 14,2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Willie and Ida Mae Crumpton; husband Vanolus Fowler Sr.; stepson Vanolus Fowler Jr.; sister Ruth Harris; son-in-law Michael Phelps Sr.; and nephew Bradley Jackson. She leaves to cherish her fond memories 2 daughters Carol Phelps and Brenda (Paul) Whitlock; 3 sons Bruce (Tonya); Richard (Karen) and David (Sheila) Fowler as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, friends, and other family members. Visitation, Thursday January 23, 2020 from 12 noon- 8:00p.m. with family hours from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.. Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:00a.m.- 1:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue .
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020
