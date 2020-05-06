Alton Sims
Age 77 of Gary, Indiana passed away April 26, 2020. He was a graduate of Tolleston High School Class of 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged as a Drill Sergeant. He retired from Ameritech formally known as Indiana Bell after 40 years of service. Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN 46402. Viewing 9:00AM-11:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00AM. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Viewing
9:00 - 11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Krystie Reed
