Age 77 of Gary, Indiana passed away April 26, 2020. He was a graduate of Tolleston High School Class of 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged as a Drill Sergeant. He retired from Ameritech formally known as Indiana Bell after 40 years of service. Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN 46402. Viewing 9:00AM-11:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00AM. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.





