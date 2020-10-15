1/1
Amari Viaud
Amari Viaud was born September 24, 2005 in Gary, Indiana to parents Natacha Viaud and Kelton Aaron. Amari attended Westside Leadership Academy. On Monday October 5th, Amari Viaud passed away alongside his father Kelton Aaron. Amari Loved to play Video Games, Sports, different board games, and puzzles. He was Strong and Loyal to all his Family and Friends.Gone way to soon, Amari leaves to cherish in his memory Mother Natacha Viaud, siblings Andre Singleton, Imani, Derionna, Brooklyn, Camron, Sevan, Major, and Messiah Viaud. Grandparents Juanita and Joseph Viaud . Siblings Terriyon, La'Nya, Miracle, Takhia, Kaleah, Laila, and Kelton jr. all of Gary, Indiana and a host of other Great Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends.Visitation Friday, October 16, 2020 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Family hour 5 :00 p.m. – 7 :00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman funeral Home 3200 w. 15th Ave. Gary, In.Funeral Services Saturday October 17,2020 11:00 a.m. at Life Renewed Harvest 505 W. Ridge Rd. Gary, In. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, In


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Life Renewed Harvest
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
