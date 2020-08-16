1/1
Amber Elaine Davis-Fleming
Mother of Takisha Craig, grandmother of Nina Craig and Matthew Craig, sister of Lydia Griffin, aunt of Gregory Davis, Levons Michael Davis III, Angela (Donald) McCoy. Died Sunday August 2nd, 2020 in OKC, OK at the age of 58. Preceded in death by her parents, Levons Davis Sr, Grace Marie McNair, Stepfather Jimmie McNair, and her brother Levons Michael Davis Jr. She received her education from Horace Mann High, Roosevelt High, and Brown Mackie College. Amber was employed by Union Tank Car, Calumet Township Trustees Office, and the Lake County Prosecutor, in addition to various lounges throughout Gary including the Blackstone, Zanzibar, West Side Lounge, Chops Place, Elbow Room and Buzz Box. Visitation Tuesday, August 18, 2020, noon until 7pm with family hour at 6:00PM at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home 421 West 5th Avenue, Gary, IN. Homegoing Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 11am at St. John Baptist Church, 2457 Massachusetts, Gary, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
