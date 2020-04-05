|
age 70, earned his wings of eternal rest from our Lord and Savior on March 27, 2020. He was born March 11, 1950 to the late Amos and Dorothy Dixon in Gary, Indiana. Amos attended Tolleston High School and later received his GED. In 1970, Amos enlisted in the Army where he served in the Vietnam War. Serving in numerous capacities, Amos retired from USS (Tin Mill) in 2017 as an electrician dedicating 45 years of service. Amos is preceded in death by his father, Amos Dixon; mother, Dorothy Dixon and sister, Denise Dixon. He leaves to cherish his memories; loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Charlotte Dixon, 2 brothers; Claude (Paula) Dixon of Stone Mountain, GA and Gene Dixon of Gary, IN; 2 sons; Amos Jr. (Kristi) of Greenwood, Indiana, Keedrick Dixon of Merrillville, IN; daughter, Keeia Dixon (Significant other Willy Watson) of Merrillville, IN; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and a host of family members and friends. Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude for your love, condolences and more importantly; your prayers. In honor of our loved one, our family has decided at this particular time to conduct a memorial that will be announced at a later date, location and time. Visitation Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 12 noon to 4pm at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020