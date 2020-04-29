Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Sunday, May 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Andre C. Ivey passed away on April 24th, 2020 at the age of 58. He was a well-known entrepreneur in Gary owning and operating several businesses throughout his career including Studio One Salon, Savoy, In Effect, and Chosen Few nightclubs. Andre also served as a mentor to many in his community.

Upon Andre's passing he was reunited with his parents William and Sarah Ivey, and brother Lloyd Ivey. He leaves to cherish fond memories wife Artay Ivey, son Julian Taylor, granddaughter Genesis Taylor, and sister Shelia Hatton and a host of other relatives and friends. View and Go Visitation Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 12 noon -8:00p.m. Funeral services Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. all service at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Funeral services will be private. Service will be livestream at https://www.facebook.com/guyallenfuneral.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
