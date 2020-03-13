|
Andre Odie Neal, age 58, of Gary, IN passed away February 27, 2020. He attended Roosevelt High School. He loved to play the piano and organ for the different churches within the City. Andre was preceded in death by this parents, Odie and Isabella Neal. Two sisters, Rose Mary and Catherina Neal. He leaves to cherish his loving memories; two brothers Sylvester (Rhonda) Neal of Gary, IN; and Cornelius (Felicia) Neal of Steger, IL; two sisters Ola Patterson of Anderson, IN; and Bessie Gee of Lafayette, IN. One Aunt, one Uncle, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Wake Saturday March 14,2020 9:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m all services at Christian Valley M.B. Church 1910 Adams St. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020