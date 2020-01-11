Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Lenoir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea Yvette Lenoir

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Andrea Yvette Lenoir Obituary
Andrea Yvette Lenoir, formerly of Lewisville, Texas passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was the youngest child of the late Sterling Lenoir and Myrtle Lenoir. Andrea graduated from Roosevelt High School class of 1977. She is survived by her mother, Myrtle Lenoir and siblings Adrienne Lenoir, Gwendolyn O'Kelley, Sterling Lenoir Jr., Everett (Phyllis) Lenoir, Annette Lenoir-(Harold) Johnson, Ameerah (Mateen) Sabree, nieces, nephews, cousins, and an amazing group of phenomenal friends. Visitation is Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, Indiana. Services immediately following. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetary.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -