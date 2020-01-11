|
|
Andrea Yvette Lenoir, formerly of Lewisville, Texas passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was the youngest child of the late Sterling Lenoir and Myrtle Lenoir. Andrea graduated from Roosevelt High School class of 1977. She is survived by her mother, Myrtle Lenoir and siblings Adrienne Lenoir, Gwendolyn O'Kelley, Sterling Lenoir Jr., Everett (Phyllis) Lenoir, Annette Lenoir-(Harold) Johnson, Ameerah (Mateen) Sabree, nieces, nephews, cousins, and an amazing group of phenomenal friends. Visitation is Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, Indiana. Services immediately following. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetary.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020