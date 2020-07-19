1/1
Andrew "Drew" Armey
1984 - 2020
Andrew "Drew" Armey, 35, of Nortonville, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at UK HealthCare in Lexington, KY.

He was born on November 19, 1984 in Columbus, OH to the late Sandra Tauber Armey and Robert Armey. Drew was a self employed painter and was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Survivors include his fiancee', Lori Bleazard of Nortonville; brother, Matthew (Marsi) Archer of Joplin, MO; step-daughter, Kayla Bleazard of Nortonville; niece, Jennifer Archer of Joplin; and his nephew, Donald Archer of Joplin.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Hickory Cemetery S. Co. Rd. 625 E. Dugger, IN with Bro. Buford Smith officiating. Funeral attire is casual. Due to COVID 19 masks and social distancing will be required. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Drew's memory to Bluegrass Hospice Care 2312 Alexandria Dr. Lexington, KY 40504.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hickory Cemetery
