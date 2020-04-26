Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Andrew Donald Sr. Obituary
age 64 years old made his transition on April 20, 2020. He was a 1974 graduate of Emerson High School, earned his B.S. degree at Ball State University and Masters at Indiana University. Andrew retired from Gary Community Schools as an industrial arts teacher and a media specialist.He was a member of Christ Universal Temple in Chicago, IL. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Preceding him in death was his loving wife, Emma L. Donald, parents, Javine and Mildred Donald, sister, Mary Murray, brother, John Donald, and nephew, Louis Donald Jr. (Boochie). Andrew leaves to mourn three sons, Andrew (Brianna) Donald, Jr., Albert Donald, and Alexander Donald; brother Louis Donald, Sr.; sisters Bonnie (Delbert) Ross, Jerutha Harvey; five grandchildren; nephews, nieces, lifelong friend, Ralph Jones, other relatives, and friends. View & Go visitation Thursday April 30, 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -