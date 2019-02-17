Andrew G. Shain, Sr., 84, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, February 14 at his home. He was born in Butler County, Kentucky to the late Andrew Butler Carson and Mary Edna Embry Shain.Andrew retired from U.S. Steel in East Chicago after forty years of service. During and after his time at the steel mill, Andrew also owned and operated a residential construction company. He was very involved at Hobart Assembly of God in Hobart, Indiana where he donated countless hours of time building the church and served as a deacon and church treasurer. After moving back to Kentucky he became an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Owensboro. Andrew was a skilled man, hard worker and a collector of a wide variety of things. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty in 2001; a son, Phillip K. Shain; sisters, Frances Irene Shain (infant) and Helen L. Gillaspie; and brothers, Bill and James Shain. He is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Sylvia "Janie" Shain; a son, Andrew G. Shain, Jr. of Valparaiso, IN; step-sons, Christopher Ayers of Virginia and Daniel Ayers of Indiana; granddaughter, Tiffanie McCall; a brother Alton L. Shain of Owensboro; sister, Zona Bandy of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews.The memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 18 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3106 Leitchfield Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303. Visitation will be from 9:00 until 11:00 at the church. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.Memorial Contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Memories and condolences for the family of Andrew G. Shain, Sr. may be shared at www.glenncares.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary