Andrew Jackson Graham, age 95, transitioned to his Heavenly home on January 31, 2020 in Gary, IN; born in Keithville, LA to Claude Sr. and Arnada Graham, he was the oldest of 10 Siblings; married Mae Bell Taylor (preceded in death) in 1945, to this union five daughters were born; Angenette "Ann" Washington; Evelyn Renee' Graham; Beverly Faye Sandidge (preceded in death); Valerie (Dwayne) Campbell; Yvette "Tresie" (LeAndrew) Lee. He was a servant and faithful member of New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his memory: 4 daughters, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, 1 sister, 5 sister-in-laws, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, church family, neighbors, and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m. with Homegoing Celebration to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church 1917 Carolina Street. Rev. W.N. Reed officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020
