Home

POWERED BY

Services
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-2024
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Lee Patterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew Lee Patterson Obituary
Andrew Lee Patterson, 78, passed away October 31, 2019 at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey, IL. He leaves to cherish his memories his beautiful devoted wife Barbara A. Patterson; four truly loving step-children Tanesha (Erik) Bailey, Derek Glasper, Jerett (Phon) Glasper, and Genae (Keith) Cooper; 13 adoring grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters Vivian Green, Sharon (Bill) Jackson, and Denise (Michael) Webb; one life-long sister-in-love Jeanette Carter; dear sister-in-law Brenda Edmond; brother-in-law Raymond Johnson and a host of admiring nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and dear friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11am at Divinity Funeral Home 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr., officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -