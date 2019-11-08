|
Andrew Lee Patterson, 78, passed away October 31, 2019 at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey, IL. He leaves to cherish his memories his beautiful devoted wife Barbara A. Patterson; four truly loving step-children Tanesha (Erik) Bailey, Derek Glasper, Jerett (Phon) Glasper, and Genae (Keith) Cooper; 13 adoring grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters Vivian Green, Sharon (Bill) Jackson, and Denise (Michael) Webb; one life-long sister-in-love Jeanette Carter; dear sister-in-law Brenda Edmond; brother-in-law Raymond Johnson and a host of admiring nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and dear friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11am at Divinity Funeral Home 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr., officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019