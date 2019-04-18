Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Angel Irby Obituary
In loving memory of Angel Irby who was called home on April 8th 2019. She was a beloved daughter and sister. She leaves to cherish her memory Mother, Latanya Taylor-Irby, Father, Kelvin Irby Brother Joshua and sister, Arrianna, maternal great grandma Thelma Porter and paternal great-grandma Bessie Cardwell. Home Going Services Saturday April 20,2019 Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Final Resting Place Evergreen Memorial Park. Repast Family Life Community Center 565 Massachusetts Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019
