Angela Darnetta Hayes
1958 - 2020
Angela Hayes age 62, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She resided in Indianapolis, Indiana. Angela was born on February 13, 1958, to Flora and William L. Hayes II. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly, two grandchildren Kylan, Taylor, and one great-grandchild Kylan Jr. She contributed to the lives of many. Memorial Services will be held at 1 pm Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 2920 North Keystone, Indianapolis, in 46218.


Published in Post-Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
