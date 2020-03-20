|
Angela Stringer, 92 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born July 19, 1927 in Vilnius, Lithuania to Peter and Patricia Omeliveciute. Angela was a former member of St. Casimir Church in Gary. She enjoyed staying home, cooking, baking, and singing. Angela adored her entire family, and will be remembered as a loyal and self-sacrificing woman. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children: Leonard Stringer of Portage, Audrey Pontney of Hobart, Diane Perconti of Valparaiso, Richard Stringer of Cedar Lake, Ron (Kelly) Stringer of Porter; and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard James Stringer, to whom she was happily married for seventy years; and sister, Theresa (Vic) Urbonas.
Following cremation, no services are planned at this time. Moeller Funeral Home handling arrangements.
