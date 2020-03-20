Home

Angela Stringer


1927 - 2020
Angela Stringer Obituary
Angela Stringer, 92 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born July 19, 1927 in Vilnius, Lithuania to Peter and Patricia Omeliveciute. Angela was a former member of St. Casimir Church in Gary. She enjoyed staying home, cooking, baking, and singing. Angela adored her entire family, and will be remembered as a loyal and self-sacrificing woman. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children: Leonard Stringer of Portage, Audrey Pontney of Hobart, Diane Perconti of Valparaiso, Richard Stringer of Cedar Lake, Ron (Kelly) Stringer of Porter; and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard James Stringer, to whom she was happily married for seventy years; and sister, Theresa (Vic) Urbonas.

Following cremation, no services are planned at this time. Moeller Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 20, 2020
