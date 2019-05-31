Angela Young Lee passed away at her residence in Tacoma, WA at 7:40 AM on May 26th at the age of 66.Angela is lovingly remembered by her son, Mario Garza; her sisters, Young Kim and Young Hae; and her brothers, Young Ho and Young Hwan.Angela was born in Seoul, South Korea on June 25th, 1952. Angela worked for the KCIA in Korea, and later moved to the United States where she opened and ran two thriving beauty supply stores and a successful wig store in northwest Indiana. She eventually sold her businesses and moved to upstate New York. There she helped pastor Korean Community Church in Troy, New York. In 2017 she retired and moved to Tacoma, Washington to be near her family.Angela's great love of flowers drew her into taking long walks surrounded by nature. She also loved to spend time reading her bible and praying. As a devout Christian, she was a faithful friend and pastor to many.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 31st at 10:00 AM at Bonney-Watson Funeral Home on 1535 SW Dash Point Road in Federal Way, Washington. Published in the Post Tribune on May 31, 2019