Anita L. Miller affectionately known as Nita was born July 3, 1947. She departed this earthly home suddenly on June 26, 2020. Nita was a lifelong resident of Gary, IN and graduated from Tolleston High School, 1965. A faithful member of SS. Monica & Luke Catholic Church-Gary, Indiana, serving as Director of Religious Education volunteering at Vacation Bible School and a member of the Hospitality Committee. She was a member of The Claver 3rd and 4th degree. Nita was known for continuous volunteerism, love for arts and crafts, and gardening abilities. In October 1968, Melvin and Nita met. Two months later, they were married and became inseparable. When you seen one, the other wasn't too far behind.
Nita was preceded in death by parents, Florence Bradley and Samuel Flournoy. Siblings: Jean Bradley and Bonnie Goodlow.
Nita leaves to cherish her memories her husband and best friend of 52 years, Melvin, beloved daughter, Stephanie Miller and grandson, Jaden B. King, of whom she was extremely proud and bragged about daily. Survived by siblings Charlyne James (Raymond) of Gary, Tyra Martin-Spencer (Darrell) of Michigan City, Angie Goodlow and Richie Goodlow of Gary, IN and Pamela Goodlow of Washington, DC. Also by survived by aunts, Kathryn and Judith Ahmed, Chicago, IL, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family and friends.
Visitation: Monday, July 6, 2020 from 2-8 pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, the family will host a private funeral and burial service. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com